News

National Education Policy to lay out path for transforming education suited for 21st century: President Kovind

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 27, 2019 Published on November 27, 2019

Ram Nath Kovind, President   -  AFP

National Education Policy would lay out the path for transforming the Indian education landscape that are suited to the 21st century needs, said President Ram Nath Kovind while addressing the Higher Education Summit organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCi) here on Wednesday.
 

"We have begun nation wide consultations on the New National Education policy," he said. FICCI, jointly with Ministry of Human Resources and Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, is organising the summit

Published on November 27, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
IS terror module case: Prime accused gets 14-yr rigorous imprisonment