National Education Policy to lay out path for transforming education suited for 21st century: President Kovind

National Education Policy would lay out the path for transforming the Indian education landscape that are suited to the 21st century needs, said President Ram Nath Kovind while addressing the Higher Education Summit organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCi) here on Wednesday.



"We have begun nation wide consultations on the New National Education policy," he said. FICCI, jointly with Ministry of Human Resources and Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, is organising the summit