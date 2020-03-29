11 Covid-19 patients recover in Telangana

As the State fights the spread of Covid-19, Telangana has witnessed 11 patients recovering from the infection. With an earlier discharge of a patient and another person succumbing to the virus, the State now has 58 active positive Covis-19 cases.

The State has registered 70 Covid-19 cases so far. “We have kept 25,937 people, all of them arrived from international destinations, under observations. Their quarantine period is going to end on April 7. They all are recovering and we hope that all of them will successfully be completing their quarantine period,” said Telangana’s Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

As many as 5,746 teams have been monitoring them twice a day. Giving an update on the Covid-19 situation in the State on Sunday, he said their quarantine period would be completed in a staggered manner beginning March 30.

A 74-year-old man had became the first victim to the virus on Saturday.