2nd Oxygen Express reaches Delhi

Delhi has received its second Oxygen Express on Sunday carrying 120 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO). The third Oxygen Express has already begun its journey from Angul to Delhi carrying 30.86 MT LMO, the Railways Ministry said in a statement.

More Oxygen Express to Haryana and Delhi carrying 61.46 MT LMO are on their way. This comes at a time when Delhi is faced with acute shortage of medical oxygen and had asked the Centre to further increase the daily quota of medical oxygen to the State. The current daily requirement of medical oxygen is about 976 MT and the daily quota allocated to the city was 490 MT. Even this Centre approved daily quota of 490 MT for Delhi was not getting fulfilled in recent days, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal had said on Saturday.