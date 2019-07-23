3 senior TDP leaders suspended from AP Assembly

Three senior Telugu Desam Party MLAs and deputy floor leaders - G. Buthchiah Chowdhary, N. Rama Naidu, Atcham Naidu - were suspended on Tuesday from the Andhra Pradesh Assembly for the rest of the Budget session till month-end.

During the Question hour, the three leaders insisted the YSR Congress to honour its election promise to provide pension to all women belonging to the BCs, SCs, STs and minorities above the age of 45. They accused the ruling party of reneging on its promise.

However, Chief Minister Y.S Jaganmohan Reddy clarified that "the party manifesto clearly states YSR Cheyutha scheme has been introduced for the benefit of such women in place of the pension scheme promised earlier. Therefore, the TDP leaders are deliberately creating a ruckus to stall important bills.”

Subsequently, on the suspension of the three leaders, Telugu Desam leader and opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu said in the House it was not correct to stifle the voice of the Opposition by such measures. He also alleged that the YSR Congress was going back on its commitment. Later, the remaining 20 TDP MLAs, including Naidu , boycotted the proceedings for the day in protest .

Chandrababu Naidu told the media that the YSR Congress was creating havoc in the State and resorting to undemocratic measures to suppress the Opposition's voice.

It is said that the TDP may boycott the rest of the session, if the Government does not relent and revoke the suspension of the three leaders.