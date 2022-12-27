A fire mishap at a manufacturing unit of Laurus Labs in Visakhapatnam on Monday left four dead and one injured.

“A flash fire occurred in a manufacturing block of our API plant (Unit 3), Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City, Parawada, Anakapally district, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh,’‘ the Hyderabad-based Laurus informed the bourses.

“We deeply regret that two regular and two contract employees have lost their lives after reaching hospital,’‘ the company said. One regular employee is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

“The company estimates that there will be no material impact on the operations,’‘ the statement said. An investigation is on.