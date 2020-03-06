44,000 jobs were lost in Maharashtra in 2016-17 post demonetisation: Report

A change of heart for the Vitara Brezza, and some extra bits too
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
Around 44,000 jobs were lost in Maharashtra in 2016-17 post-demonetisation, according to data in the Economic Survey of the state tabled in the legislative council on March 5, media reports said.
The survey also revealed that the state of industries was precarious and had been shrinking, especially over the last three financial years.
The Economic Survey 2019-20 said that in fiscal 2015-16, industries in the state had 19.70 lakh employees. The number shrank by some 44,000 to 19.26 lakh in 2016-17, and increased again to 20.10 lakh in 2017-18, the report said.
Futher, 26.6 per cent government posts in Group A-D lay vacant according to the Economic Survey 2018-19 tabled in the state Legislature, according to media reports.
Shrinking industrial sector
The survey revealed that in 2015-16 Maharashtra had 28,210 industries, which reduced to 27,010 in 2016-17, and further to 26,393 by the end of 2017-18.
The survey, however, said the figures for 2017-18 were provisional and may change.
Other indicators related to industries displayed a mixed trend. The profit and net value added dropped in 2016-17, but picked up again in 2017-18. Working capital witnessed a sharp fall, falling from ₹2,32,334 crore in 2015-16 to ₹2,02,557 crore in 2016-17 and further to ₹1,17,152 crore in 2017-18.
The gross value added by industries, which was ₹2,48,476 crore in FY 2015-16, dropped to ₹2,42,152 crore in the following fiscal, but spiked to ₹2,64,903 crore in 2017-18, media reports added.
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
Originally set to be introduced at the Geneva Motor Show, Porsche has, since the former’s cancellation, ...
India chief Rajeev Chaba says the Chinese-owned British brand is going flat out
German ancillary supplier cuts turnover projections in China following coronavirus outbreak
Customers should quickly rope in alternative accounts; for investors, wait-and-watch may work best
A rejig and systematic investments should help this double-income single-kid couple meet their financial ...
Apart from helping you monitor your portfolio value, the document also has many other uses
If you don’t meet your advance tax obligations by March 15, you will be levied an interest on the shortfall
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...