‘4th Industrial Revolution throws up opportunities’

Infosys co-founder and Axilor Ventures Chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan on Sunday urged the student community to be prepared to take advantage of the diverse disruptive technologies that will power the fourth industrial revolution.

Addressing students online at the 34th Convocation of SASTRA Deemed University, , Gopalakrishnan shared his “six-pack wish list” to students advising them to ride the appropriate digital wave, work as a team player, engage in lifelong learning, set aspirational standards, follow one’s heart and be courageous.

He added that the fourth Industrial Revolution is a game changing opportunity powered by multiple technologies like AI/ML, IoT, AR/VR, Cloud Computing, Smart phones, 3D printing, genomics, biotechnology and nanotechnology.

“These disruptive technologies are going to transform every business. New solutions have to be created. New business models have to be invented. The world will be different in the next 30 years and you have the opportunity to create this new world,” he added.

A total of 81 PhD graduands and over 12 special award winners were presented their degrees and awards in person while over 4,800 were conferred their under graduate and post graduate degrees online. Chancellor R Sethuraman presided over the convocation.