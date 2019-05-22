National

5.8-magnitude quake jolts Andaman and Nicobar islands

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 22, 2019 Published on May 22, 2019

A medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hit the Andaman and Nicobar islands on Wednesday morning.

The quake, which had its epicentre in the Andaman islands, occurred at 6:09 am, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The Andaman and Nicobar archipelago is prone to earthquakes.

Published on May 22, 2019
earthquake
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor