71st R-Day: Google’s vibrant doodle showcases diversity, harmony of India

Comfort stations to the rescue
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
Internet giant Google on Sunday dedicated a special doodle to mark the 71st Republic Day, which captured the country’s vibrant diversity, rich sartorial and cultural heritage as well as its beautiful biodiversity.
The doodle depicts iconic monuments interspersed with images of famous music instruments and dance forms.
The Internet behemoth is known to mark landmark occasions and life and times of celebrated personalities with a special doodle on its homepage.
The six letters of the word Google have been portrayed colourfully and using images of India’s national bird and an iconic south Indian dance form.
In the six letters of G-O-O-G-L-E, first ‘O’ has been represented with a peacock, second one with a face of Kathakali dancer, and the ‘L’ with a traditional musical instrument sitar. The rest of the three letters carry colourful images of life in India, making the logo of the search giant stand out, against a rich tapestry of the backdrop. Kites fly in the back of the logo, while a woman dancer strikes a pose atop the letter ‘E’.
In the background, on top an image of Humayun’s Tomb, a World Heritage Site, can be seen while India Gate with an auto-rickshaw and a pedal-rickshaw figure in the lower portion of the backdrop.
Google India also tweeted the special doodle and wished people on the occasion.
The doodle, illustrated by Singapore-based guest artist Meroo Seth, highlights the rich cultural heritage that permeates and unites the diverse Asian subcontinent -- from its world-famous landmarks like the India Gate, it said. It also depicts a “wide array of fauna such as its national bird (the Indian peafowl); to classical arts, textiles, and dances -- all coming together to find harmony amongst their differences,” Google said in a description shared on its page.
Republic Day marks the completion of India’s transition from the British Raj to an independent republic. “It also represents the anniversary of the declaration of Purna Swaraj, which translates to complete freedom,” by the Indian National Congress in 1929.
“Festivities embody the essence of diversity found in one of the world’s most populous nations, celebrated over a three-day period with cultural events displaying national pride. Happy Republic Day, India!” it said.
The 2019 Republic Day doodle was a 3D impression and had depicted the iconic facade of the grand Rashtrapati Bhavan in the backdrop, flanked by trees, reflecting the flora and fauna that resides on its sprawling campus.
Google had also marked the 65th Republic Day with a doodle featuring ‘Jaanbaaz’, BSF’s motorcycle daredevils who delight the crowd at Rajpath with their famous pyramidal formation that year.
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
An initiative to build groundwater reserves has turned farmers’ fortunes in Raigad district
To empower rural women and provide them employment, a new group enterprise model has taken shape in Bilaspur, ...
Village women in Punjab are being nudged to revive the dying craft of weaving the ‘azarband’
In the Budget this year, besides the fisc ratio, pay attention to the critical factors that help understate ...
It was business as usual for life insurance companies in the latest December quarter.Continued focus on ...
Amid selling pressure at higher levels, the benchmark indices trimmed losses last week
A diversified presence across geographies and the Centre’s push for infrastructure spending augur well for the ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
In the 1920s, the Shillong-Sohra road was merely a dirt track used by horse carts and people travelling on ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...