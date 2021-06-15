AAP will contest from all seats in Gujarat: Kejriwal

In the run-up to the Gujarat Assembly polls 2022, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is now looking at becoming the third-front in the two-party Gujarat politics.

During his Ahmedabad visit, AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that his party will contest from all 182 Assembly Seats in the State. Taking a dig at the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been in power for over two decades, Kejriwal alleged that BJP and the opposition, Congress, were hand-in-glove; hence, the people of Gujarat need a third option to elect.

While showcasing his government’s achievements in Delhi, Kejriwal raised the issues of healthcare and education infrastructure in the State as well as unemployment and farmers’ suicides in the State.

AAP is looking to further its political ambitions in the BJP-heartland of Gujarat after its debut in Surat civic body polls in February 2021. It rose to become the main opposition party in Surat city with 27 seats while Congress faced a complete rout with zero seats.

Inducting a journalist

Kejriwal, who inaugurated the State party office in Ahmedabad, also inducted Isudan Gadhvi— journalist and former editor of a Gujarati news channel— into the party and termed him as the “Kejriwal of Gujarat.”

“Our party will not bring Delhi model to Gujarat. The model of Gujarat will be decided by the people of Gujarat,” Kejriwal stated.

Interestingly, BJP leader and Gujarat in-charge Bhupendra Yadav is scheduled to visit Ahmedabad on Tuesday and hold meeting with 112 BJP MLAs in the State. The Congress, on the other hand, is staring at an organisational shake-up ahead of the elections.