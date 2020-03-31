Academics among Muslims condemn the act of Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin

Minority organisations and academics tracking developments among Muslims condemned the act of Tablighi Jamaat, which held a congregation in Nizamuddin here defying the warning of authorities in mid-March. The congregation resulted in the spread of Covid-19 among many people who attended it. They, however, expressed concern at the attempt to paint a community as responsible for the spread of the disease for the “foolish act” of an organisation.

Jamiat Ulema I Hind, arguably the largest organisation of Muslims in the country, said the Tablighi Jamaat should not have held such a meeting at a time when the whole world is fighting the epidemic. “We should address the problems we are facing and should try to find solutions instead of passing blame on others. The community should not get a feeling of witch-hunting. People should have been more careful. But if somebody has made a mistake, the whole community should not be made a target. The gravity of the problem is large. Instead of addressing this problem, we are engaging in blame-games. Positivity is needed. The whole community has responded to the call of Prime Minister by closing down mosques and stopping all meetings,” Jamiat spokesperson Niaz Farooqui said.

Author and researcher Mahmood Kooria, who teaches history at Ashoka University, said minorities should have been extra careful in situations like this, especially as one of the first deaths in the country was also related to Islamic pilgrimage. “The Shaheen Bagh protesters are the best example, as they discontinued the struggle in the face of the pandemic. Religious gatherings across Asia have been at the forefront of spreading the virus, whether churches or mosques in South Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia, and we see that happening in India too now. Tablighi Jamaat is particularly blamed in Malaysia for a mass gathering they did in the Sripataling, and in Indonesia for going ahead with another massive gathering till the last minute. Their counterparts in India should have been extra careful given the experiences in Malaysia, where hundreds of people were infected at their gathering,” Kooria said.

Tablighi Jamaat is basically an Islamic missionary group that mainly works among the Muslims, said V Shefeeque, who teaches political science at Muslim Educational Society College, Mampad, Kerala. “They claim that they spread the teachings of Prophet Muhammed among Muslims, who have been ‘polluted’ by the material conditions. They don’t work for the establishment of an Islamic state like Jamaat-e-Islami or generally do not take the ‘hardline’ path of organizations like Popular Front of India. They don’t give much importance to the sectarian difference among Muslims. Their whole point is Islamic way of life- which starts from the way you dress, you eat, you speak. By and large, they consist of working professionals, small and large businessmen,” Shefeeque, who has done research on the activities of various Islamist organisations, said.

He added that religious gatherings, especially by Semitic religions have resulted in the spread of Corona virus in many countries, especially in South Asia. “In the light of these developments, this programme should have been cancelled. Provided, many of the followers and leaders of this group belong to educated classes including doctors and teachers,” he said.