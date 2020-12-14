Active Covid-19 cases around 3.5 lakh in India

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country fell further to less than 3.53 lakh with new infections reported in the last 24 hours dropping to around 27,000 while the recovery was around 30,700. During the same period, a total of 336 people succumbed to the infection, taking the total Covid-19 death toll to 1,43,355.

India has so far reported around 98.84 lakh confirmed Covid-19 cases of which over 93.88 lakh recovered.

In the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted in the country was around 8.55 lakh, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.