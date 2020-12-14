National

Active Covid-19 cases around 3.5 lakh in India

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 14, 2020 Published on December 14, 2020

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country fell further to less than 3.53 lakh with new infections reported in the last 24 hours dropping to around 27,000 while the recovery was around 30,700. During the same period, a total of 336 people succumbed to the infection, taking the total Covid-19 death toll to 1,43,355.

India has so far reported around 98.84 lakh confirmed Covid-19 cases of which over 93.88 lakh recovered.

In the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted in the country was around 8.55 lakh, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 14, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.