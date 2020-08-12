Active Covid-19 infections inch up by 4,000

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India climbed to 23,29,636, out of which 6,43,948 are active infections as on Wednesday morning. While 16,39599 people recovered from the infection, as many as 46,091 people died so far.

The tally of total active infections went up by 4,019 even as 56,119 people recovered during the last 24 hours. The number of Covid-19 deaths since Tuesday was 834, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

A national expert group on Covid-19 vaccine constituted under the chairmanship of VK Paul, Member (Health) NITI Aayog, will meet on Wednesday to take stock of development of vaccines which are in different stages of clinical and pre-clinical trials. The meeting would also discuss funds required for procuring the vaccine and vaccine logistics including cold chain and inventory.

The meeting assumes significance as it happens a day after Russia claimed that it has the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine ready.