ADB, JICA to fund ORR-Airport Metro rail connectivity

Anil Urs Bengaluru | Updated on September 17, 2020 Published on September 17, 2020

Asian Development Bank (ADB) agreed to invest $500 million to Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation’s (BMRCL) line linking Central Silk Board Junction to Kempegowda International Airport — ORR-Airport Metro – Phase-2A and 2B.

“Funding from the external agency is to build metro rail project Phase-2A and 2B. The total cost for airport linkage is estimated at ₹14,844 crore. The ADB funding is part-finance of the project cost. In addition to ADB, BMRCL is getting around $500 million funding from Japan International Cooperation Agency(JICA),” said a senior BMRCL official.

For the 56-km ORR-Airport Metro, Karnataka government is looking for sovereign guarantee lending through ADB and JICA.

“ORR-Airport Metro connectivity line will have 30 stations, with 28 elevated and two at the Airport Terminal. Also two depots — one new depot and upgradation of an existing depot,” the official said.

For ADB this is the second funding to BMRCL. Earlier, the agency had funded $250 million to commence Metro corporation’s construction during phase I . The earlier funds were through non-sovereign guarantees.

