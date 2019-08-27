Adopt smart and prepaid meters to prevent power theft: Power Minister

Auto sector slowdown: The story of auto-component makers
State power distribution utilities (DISCOMs) should adopt smart and prepaid meters to prevent power theft said Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh.
Addressing Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of Power of North-Eastern (NE) States in Guwahati, Singh said, “Concerted efforts will have to be made to make the system sustainable. In order to redeem our pledge for 24/7 power, we will have to reduce the losses and make the DISCOMS viable.”
An official statement said that Singh cited examples of some States which had huge commercial losses but have been able to bring down the losses to 15 per cent or below.
He urged NE States to adopt smart and prepaid meters to prevent power theft. The Minister also stated that grant for Central Government schemes will be made available to only those states who undertakes reforms, such as reduction of losses among others.
New projects worth ₹1,797.43 crore have been sanctioned under the Integrated Power Distribution Scheme for the region.
A power purchase agreement was also signed between Arunachal Pradesh and NHPC for supply of power from the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project.
