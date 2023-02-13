Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday opened the 14th edition of ‘Aero India 2023’ amid breathtaking aerobatics by multiple air platforms tri-services to demonstrate the stealth and growing self-reliance in the defence sector.

Modi along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, and State Chief Minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai reached the Yelahanka Air Force station around 9.30 am for the inaugural ceremony to role out the five-day long Aero India show built on the theme of ‘The Runaway to a Billion Opportunities’.

The Prime Minister and visiting delegates including Defence Ministers and defence personnel of friendly countries besides industry representatives were greeted by a dazzling flying display by fighter aircrafts and choppers.

A large exhibition by defence and aerospace companies from India and abroad were thrown open for delegates and officials. The public will get access in the last two days. The Prime Minister also went around different stalls especially at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to see indigenous LCA Tejas and other products on display.

After the lunch, two seminars on ‘We For Veterans: Harnessing Partnership For Veteran Rehabilitation, Welfare & Medical Care’ and ‘India’s Defence Space Initiatives: Opportunities For Shaping Indian Private Space Ecosystem To Lead Global Destruption’ will be held at the Air Force station.

But, the big draw at Aero India is the ‘CEO’s Round Table’ which would allow the Ministry of Defence to showcase opportunities for global and domestic industry to invest in ‘Make in India’ initiatives. The day will wind up with Defence Minister Dinner for the delegates.