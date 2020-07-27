Agarbathi maker N Ranga Rao ties up with Assam govt for dedicated bamboo project

Pioneer SAD-835TAB review: A multi-purpose tablet for ‘transportainment’
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
Agarbathi manufacturers, N Ranga Rao & Sons (NRRS), better known for their Cycle Pure brand of agarbathis, have tied-up with the Assam Government to set up a dedicated project on bamboo for use in agarbathis. The initiative is to be rolled out through 26 local entrepreneurs identified by the partners.
Besides addressing supply chain issues (starting from bamboo plantation, transportation, processing, value addition and sale of bamboo sticks), this cluster development approach would benefit all the stakeholders in the bamboo industry, said Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi.
NRRS would work closely with the State Bamboo Development Agency to establish a model designed specifically for a cluster approach, he added.
Aligned with the government’s Atma-Nirbhar Bharat initiative, ramping up bamboo stick production is a step towards NRRS’ commitment towards local procurement of raw materials.
Stating that the Assam Agarbathi Project would be the State’s first major step towards a bamboo-based economy, Assam’s Industries and Commerce Minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary, said the association with Cycle Pure Agarbathis would ensure an assured market and development of quality product, which in turn would help uplift the rural economy. “This project would link bamboo growers and entrepreneurs with a major agarbathi making brand on the lines of Atma Nirbhar Bharat," he said.
NRRS has many such associations and partnerships to create rural employment and women empowerment. Notable initiatives include Maharashtra's Gadchiroli Agarbatti Project for tribal women; JSS Rudset, Chamarajanagar, Lokaseva Prathistana, Kollegal; all jails in the state; Kaveri Grameena Abhivruddhi Sangha, Sagare, Destitute Home, Government of Karnataka; and Mahila and Makkala Abhivruddhi Sangha, Mysuru.
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
With farmers selling more produce outside mandis, there is no record of transactions
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...