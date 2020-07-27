Agarbathi maker N Ranga Rao ties up with Assam govt for dedicated bamboo project

Agarbathi manufacturers, N Ranga Rao & Sons (NRRS), better known for their Cycle Pure brand of agarbathis, have tied-up with the Assam Government to set up a dedicated project on bamboo for use in agarbathis. The initiative is to be rolled out through 26 local entrepreneurs identified by the partners.

Besides addressing supply chain issues (starting from bamboo plantation, transportation, processing, value addition and sale of bamboo sticks), this cluster development approach would benefit all the stakeholders in the bamboo industry, said Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi.

NRRS would work closely with the State Bamboo Development Agency to establish a model designed specifically for a cluster approach, he added.

Aligned with the government’s Atma-Nirbhar Bharat initiative, ramping up bamboo stick production is a step towards NRRS’ commitment towards local procurement of raw materials.

Stating that the Assam Agarbathi Project would be the State’s first major step towards a bamboo-based economy, Assam’s Industries and Commerce Minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary, said the association with Cycle Pure Agarbathis would ensure an assured market and development of quality product, which in turn would help uplift the rural economy. “This project would link bamboo growers and entrepreneurs with a major agarbathi making brand on the lines of Atma Nirbhar Bharat," he said.

NRRS has many such associations and partnerships to create rural employment and women empowerment. Notable initiatives include Maharashtra's Gadchiroli Agarbatti Project for tribal women; JSS Rudset, Chamarajanagar, Lokaseva Prathistana, Kollegal; all jails in the state; Kaveri Grameena Abhivruddhi Sangha, Sagare, Destitute Home, Government of Karnataka; and Mahila and Makkala Abhivruddhi Sangha, Mysuru.