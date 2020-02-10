Ahead of divestment, Air India to showcase its art heritage

“Air India bought its first set of six paintings for a princely sum of Rs 87.50 in 1956, from a novice art school graduate, B Prabha ” says 79-year-old, Uttara Parikh who retired 21 years ago after dedicating 32 years to the State-run carrier.

Parikh, the then deputy commercial director of advertising, promotions and product development, was part of a team that started curating the art collection at Air India. Today, Air India has over 40,000 art pieces and collectables, currently housed at the airlines' headquarters in Mumbai. To showcase it's heritage and diverse art collection, Air India has organised a four-day photo exhibition of 7,000 artefacts from February 13 at Nehru Science Centre. There will be no entry fee.

Air India’s collection of paintings, textiles, sculptures, traditional wooden and bronze artwork will be displayed at the exhibition. The collection also includes collectibles, posters, statues, giveaways, menus Air India, which was conceptualised at Air India’s in-house design studio in Mumbai.

Meera Dass, Secretary, Society of Culture and Environment said, “In 2016, Air India employees started making an inventory of all art pieces owned by Air India. They realised that this beautiful collection ought to be seen by the public.” Dass was instrumental in roping in former employees such as Parikh to identify the ‘treasures of Air India’, for the exhibition.

The exhibition will witness eminent speakers including those associated with Air India in the yesteryears. “For me, it was payback time to the airline from which I learnt so much. I had the opportunity to be a part of the history of Indian aviation, and nurture it. I was privileged to have to opportunity to work with eminent personalities like Mr JRD Tata and learn so much from them as well,” said Parikh who will also be speaking at the event.

The story of Dali ashtry

Speaking about one of her first tasks at Air India, Parikh narrated that Air India gifted a baby elephant to Spanish painter, Salvador Dali after he designed an ashtray for the airline. “My job was to find a baby elephant, get it a clear visa, immigrations and take it to Dali. We finally found it in Bangalore and I had to deliver this baby jumbo to him! It was a lovely experience,” she says.

Air India flew it to Spain, where a two-day national holiday was declared to welcome the elephant. Parikh flew to Spain to hand over the baby jumbo to Dali. The Dali ashtray will be on display at the exhibition.

Besides this, the exhibition will have sections on the aircraft history, cargo, technology, JRD Tata, several missions carried out by Air India. There will also be movie screenings and clips related to Air India.

The schedule will be uploaded on the website https://bhopalliteraturefestival.com/maharajah_of_the_skies/ .