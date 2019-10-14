Ahead of Maharashtra elections, Congress and BJP in overdrive to woo voters

With the Maharashtra Assembly elections being held in a week, both Congress and BJP are in an overdrive to woo voters by holding public rallies across the State.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressed two rallies in the State where he launched a broadside at the opposition parties by daring them to declare in their manifestos for the Maharashtra assembly elections and all future elections that they would bring back Article 370 and scrap the triple talaq law.

Modi is also scheduled to address three rallies on Wednesday at Akola town, Partur in Jalna district and Airoli in Thane district. On Thursday he would address at Beed, Pune, and Satara. His whirlwind camping for the candidates will culminate with a large rally in Mumbai on Friday.

Former Congress party president, Rahul Gandhi addressed three rallies on Sunday, where he attacked PM Modi over the Rafale deal.

He said that the whole country knows there was theft in the fighter aircraft deal and people from the Defence ministry wrote that PM Modi was interfering in the deal, that is why there is guilt, he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would also be addressing three rallies in the Mumbai region on October 14.