Ahead of Maharashtra elections, Congress and BJP in overdrive to woo voters

My Five: SR Jindal
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
With the Maharashtra Assembly elections being held in a week, both Congress and BJP are in an overdrive to woo voters by holding public rallies across the State.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressed two rallies in the State where he launched a broadside at the opposition parties by daring them to declare in their manifestos for the Maharashtra assembly elections and all future elections that they would bring back Article 370 and scrap the triple talaq law.
Modi is also scheduled to address three rallies on Wednesday at Akola town, Partur in Jalna district and Airoli in Thane district. On Thursday he would address at Beed, Pune, and Satara. His whirlwind camping for the candidates will culminate with a large rally in Mumbai on Friday.
Former Congress party president, Rahul Gandhi addressed three rallies on Sunday, where he attacked PM Modi over the Rafale deal.
He said that the whole country knows there was theft in the fighter aircraft deal and people from the Defence ministry wrote that PM Modi was interfering in the deal, that is why there is guilt, he said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would also be addressing three rallies in the Mumbai region on October 14.
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
Rapid diagnosisUSFDA marketing nod for Ebola testThe US Food and Drug Administration has allowed marketing of ...
More than 1 billion people worldwide are living with vision impairment because they do not get the care they ...
Patent prosecution highways dilute India’s pro-public health patent laws and could adversely affect access to ...
The Centre is proposing to amend the EPF Act. How will these changes affect a salaried employee? Is Employees’ ...
They are passive funds traded on the exchange and invest in bonds
This function helps in calculating the investment needed for a desired corpus
The fund adopts a mix of top-down and bottom-up approaches for stock selection
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...