AIADMK pays tribute to MGR on death anniversary

Samsung's The Wall: A larger-than-life TV experience
Luxury entertainment is raised to another level with a large-format MicroLED display.India’s disposable-income ...
The AIADMK on Tuesday paid rich tributes to its founder and late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran on his thirty second death anniversary and vowed to resist the dominance of any individual or a “particular family” in the state.
The party also resolved to work on the lines of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa to secure a grand victory in the upcoming civic polls.
Led by top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami, senior AIADMK functionaries paid floral tributes at the MGR Memorial at Marina in Chennai. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami is the AIADMK Joint Coordinator while his deputy Panneerselvam is the Coordinator.
A charismatic actor-turned-politician, Ramachandran is fondly addressed as MGR by his supporters and followers.
After paying floral tributes at MGR’s memorial, Panneerselvam administered a pledge, recalling his contributions in various sectors.
“We vow to work tirelessly to uphold the democratic principles of Puratchi Thalaivar (MGR) and to resist the dominance of an individual or that of a particular family in Tamil Nadu,” the pledge said without naming anyone.
On the crucial polls to rural local bodies on December 27 and 30, the party vowed to secure a grand victory in the hustings and ‘dedicate’ it to the late stalwarts, Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.
The civic polls are being held two years ahead of the scheduled Assembly elections in 2021 and its outcome will be seen as an indicator of public mood over the three year AIADMK government.
Though the party was routed in the April 18 Lok Sabha elections, it however bounced back later in the year, winning the Assembly bypolls to Vikravandi and Nanguneri, previously held by opposition DMK and Congress, respectively.
Luxury entertainment is raised to another level with a large-format MicroLED display.India’s disposable-income ...
Capt Devi Sharan recalls that fateful Friday when an Indian Airlines flight between Kathmandu and Delhi was ...
As FlightPlan celebrates its 5th anniversary this fortnight, Ashwini Phadnis looks back at the last five years ...
The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund), managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has invested ...
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
Food prices see an uptick. Agri GDP is recovering, too. But if the government continues to push prices down ...
Investors with a high-risk appetite and short-term perspective can buy the stock of GIC Housing Finance at ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...