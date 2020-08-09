National

AIKSCC holds protests against agri Ordinances

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 09, 2020 Published on August 09, 2020

Hundreds of activists of AIKSCC (All-India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee) have participated in several protest meets in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Sunday.

They held demonstrations to protests against three recent Agricultural Ordinances and Electricity Amendment Bill, saying the moves will cause harm to the primary sector.

Demonstrations were held in 400 villages in Andhra Pradesh and 250 villages in Telangana.

The AIKSCC demanded that the Union Government withdraw the three Ordinances and repeal the Electricity Amendment Bill.

They burnt the copies of the Ordinances and Bill. “The Ordinances are meant primarily to open doors to domination of agri-business corporates over Indian agriculture. While they are framed as if they will give more freedom to farmers, in reality, the small and marginal farmers will be dominated by the big companies,” an AIKSCC leader said.

AIKSCC leaders Vemulapalli Venkataramayya, Pasya Padma, T Sagar and Kirankumar Vissa took part in the protest meet held in Hyderabad.

