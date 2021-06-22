Aim to inoculate 1 crore people every day: NTAGI Chairman

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
India’s aim is to inoculate one crore people per day, said NK Arora, Chairperson, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI) after India achieved record vaccination of more than 82 lakh doses on the first day of its changed policy regime. “What we did today is a big achievement. Our aim is to vaccinate at least one crore people every day. Our capacity is such that we will easily be able to administer 1.25 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine every day,” Arora said in a television interview on Monday.
Arora also said the previous day’s record was not unprecedented. In one week’s time, the country gives polio vaccines to about 17 crore children. India's Covid-19 vaccination drive is becoming a prime example of how public and private sectors can join together to better address and solve problems faced by the nation, he added.
Arora further assured that there won’t be any issue regarding supply of vaccine and there will be around 20-22 crore doses next month. He also added that the health infrastructure is well spread out to ensure that the vaccination drive reaches every corner of the country including hilly, tribal and very sparsely populated areas.
Also read: None of the Covid vaccines affect fertility, says Health Ministry
With regard to dosage interval of Covishield vaccine, Arora said, “we are collecting data under the National Vaccine Tracking System - and doing real-time evaluation regarding effectiveness of vaccines, dose interval, region-wise impact, variants; at present, no need is felt for changing dose interval of Covidshield. The basic principle is that our people should get the maximum benefit from every dose of the vaccine. We find that the current dosages are proving to be beneficial.”
Meanwhile, VK Paul, Niti Aayog, Member-Health said that the third wave can be prevented by adopting Covid appropriate behaviour and by vaccinating the majority of people. “Why will there be a third wave if we follow Covid appropriate behaviour and get ourselves vaccinated? There are many countries where even a second wave has not arrived; if we follow Covid appropriate behaviour, this period will pass,” he said.
“We need to do our daily work, maintain our social life, open schools, businesses, take care of our economy; we will be able to do all this only when we are able to vaccinate at a fast pace,” Paul further added. He also said that it is a big mistake to think that our vaccines are unsafe.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
The week begins with a journey: My sister collects me from Elsewhere in her beautiful silver grey chariot and ...
A writer longs to travel and be part of a mass of humanity united by a shared love for concert music
Kouchouseph Chittilappilly who sold 50 lakh shares recently to fund his philanthropy on wealth, success and ...
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...