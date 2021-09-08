Air India set to commence Hyderabad-London non-stop flight service

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Air India started Hyderabad- London non-stop service with the first flight arriving at Hyderabad today. It will depart for Heathrow on September 10.
This will further strengthen the connectivity on the India-UK sector. The flight will operate twice a week on Mondays and Fridays with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft with a capacity of 256 seats including 18 in Business Class and 238 in Economy Class.
On Mondays, the flight AI 147 will depart Hyderabad at 0130 hrs. to arrive in London at 0730 hrs on the same day. On Fridays the flight AI 147 will leave Hyderabad at 0530 hrs to arrive in London at 1130 hrs the same day (All Local Time/LT).The return flight AI 148 will operate on Sundays and Thursdays departing from London at 0945 hrs (LT) to arrive in Hyderabad at 2335 hrs(LT) on the same day.
The total flight time on this route will be 10hrs and 30 minutes from Hyderabad to London and 9 hrs 20 minutes from London to Hyderabad.
At present, Air India operates non-stop flights to London from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Amritsar, Kochi, Ahmedabad and Goa.
