Airtel hikes prepaid tariffs by 20%

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 22, 2021

The new tariffs will come into effect from November 26

 

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Monday has increased its minimum tariff plan to ₹99 for the prepaid users, from ₹79 earlier.

The new tariffs will come into effect from November 26, the company said in a statement.

For the unlimited plans, the company has set the minimum plan to ₹179 (from ₹149) for 28 days in which the customer will get unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day and 2 GB data.

In the maximum category, it has set the tariff to ₹2,999 (from ₹2,498 earlier) with a validity of 365 days, unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day and 2GB/ day data.

The telco has always maintained that the mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) needs to be at ₹200 and ultimately at ₹300, so as to provide a “reasonable return on capital” that allows for a financially healthy business model.

“We also believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in networks and spectrum. Even more important, this will give Airtel the elbow room to roll out 5G in India,” Airtel said.

“Therefore, as a first step, we are taking the lead in rebalancing our tariffs during the month of November,” Airtel added.

 

Published on November 22, 2021

