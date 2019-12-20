National

All metro stations opened, tweets DMRC

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 20, 2019 Published on December 20, 2019

The Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh metro stations in Delhi were opened on Friday, around 24 hours after they were shut in view of protests in the city against the amended Citizenship Act.

At least 20 metro stations in the national Capital were closed on Thursday, following a request from Delhi Police, who wanted to restrict the movement of protesters.

All stations, except Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, were opened on Thursday evening.

“Entry & exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted on Friday.

New Delhi
