Allay Kashmiris’ fears of loss of land, jobs: RSS chief

Rubber hit, too
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Interacting with journalists from foreign media, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said the fear of losing land and jobs among the people of Jammu and Kashmir, after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions, should be allayed, sources said.
He asserted that putting an end to the region’s special status will help integrate Kashmiris with rest of the country.
Bhagwat claimed that Kashmiris were earlier “alienated” but the repeal of the provisions of Article 370 will remove the barriers that existed between them and the rest of the nation.
The RSS, in a statement, said: “This interaction was part of the continuous process where the Sarsanghchalak (chief) engages in constructive dialogue with people from different walks of life.”
On apprehensions of Kashmiris that the move on Article 370 will lead to “outsiders” buying their land, Bhagwat is learnt to have said, “Whatever fears they have about losing land and jobs should be allayed.”
On the issue of the National Register of Citizens in Assam, he said it’s not about expelling people but identifying the citizens. “There is no place for Hindus in the world except India,” sources said quoting him.
Asked about homosexuality, an issue on which the view of the Hindutva organisation has evolved over time, Bhagwat said it’s a “variation” and not an “abnormality”.
“They should be treated as equal human beings and integrated into the society,” the RSS chief said.
About incidents of mob lynching, Bhagwat said the RSS condemns all forms of violence and its volunteers should try to stop such incidents.
“If a swayamsevak (member) is found guilty, we will disown him and the law should follow its own course,” he said. Bhagwat, under whose stewardship the RSS has opened up comparatively, also told foreign journalists that his organisation will never be a political body and “the Hindutva it espouses is about unity in diversity”.
With the organisation being the ideological fountain head of the ruling BJP, many critics accuse the RSS of being a political organisation, despite its assertions to the contrary.
To a question on economy, which has seen a slowdown, Bhagwat said that there was “no policy paralysis” since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister but added that the RSS is not an expert on the issue, sources said.
Around 80 journalists representing more than 50 organisations and hailing from 30 countries attended the interaction, it said.
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
If company-specific issues are resolved favourably, long-term prospects will be good
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
While the company’s performance is strong, IPO of its banking subsidiary is an overhang
MCX Crude (₹4,172)The October expiry futures contract of crude oil witnessed violent moves during the past ...
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...