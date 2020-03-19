Amnesty International asks govt to restore 4G services in Kashmir

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
Amnesty International India has stated in the official release that the government of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir must restore uninterrupted 4G internet services to ensure that people have access to health and safety-related information.
Amnesty International India mentioned in the statement: “With 219,217 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 8,965 deaths and at least 85,742 people having recovered as on 19 March 2020, the world faces one of the greatest pandemic threat of our generation so far.”
According to Amnesty, as of March 19, the Centre has reported 166 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country. Of these, four cases have been confirmed by the government in the UT of J&K. Despite the rising number of cases, the state government of J&K ordered the continued restrictions on full internet services such as restricting the speed to 2G in the region. It added that complete internet shutdown have also been imposed intermittently in certain areas in the guise of security.
Executive Director of the Amnesty International India, Avinash Kumar said in a statement: “There is growing anxiety around the pandemic and unwarranted restrictions on content and dissemination of information only stand to add to the panic.”
He further added that complete shutdown or restricting internet speed or access make it difficult for people to navigate their way through a difficult time further undermining their trust in the authorities. He urged the Centre to adopt a “rights-respecting approach” to protect public health and restore access to 4G speed internet. He noted that the human rights approach must be at the center of all prevention, preparedness, containment, and treatment efforts to protect public health and support the most vulnerable groups.
The state of J&K has recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. A resident of Khanyar area in Srinagar tested positive for Covid-19, Jammu and Kashmir administration confirmed. According to authorities, the patient had a history of international travel and arrived in India on March 16, as per media reports.
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
India has added problems on its plate, such as unsold BS-IV stocks
The 2020 Tata Harrier is far more refined, gets an auto gearbox and offers buyers what they’ve been asking for
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
The March futures contract of Nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been declining for the past one ...
Rates on these schemes could likely fall in the coming quarter; it’s best to lock-in now
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...