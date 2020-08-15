‘An IST approach to get India to shine on world stage’

Since 1945, Tata Motors has been transforming and innovating to offer optimal solutions to cater to the evolving needs of mobility for both people as well as goods. Being India’s foremost home-grown auto company, Tata Motors has pioneered several ‘industry firsts’; these have since become industry benchmarks.

These include path-breaking initiatives in products, processes, manufacturing, R&D, and technologies, while actively contributing to improving the quality of life of citizens. A legacy of transforming with time, a focus on delighting customers, the commitment towards serving the communities we operate in, and a never-ending pursuit of excellence have resulted in Tata Motors being foremost in the commercial vehicle domain and among the top three carmakers in India.

With global brands such as JLR under Tata Motors, what will be the company’s new focus areas in taking Brand India to the world?

While Jaguar Land Rover is among the most aspirational auto brands all over the world, over 8.5 million Tata branded vehicles are plying across 175 countries.

We are among the leading providers of commercial vehicles in several African countries and the market leader in SAARC countries.

We have a rich and growing presence in Far East Asia as well as Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Our success in international markets is a testament of our capabilities to serve the varied transportation needs of customers across geographies. We continue to seek new markets and win more business from markets we are present in.

What support is needed to enhance India’s image in the auto sector?

A comprehensive IST approach will enable India to further shine on the world stage:

‘I’ for inclusivity of thoughts and alignment amongst stakeholders - industry body, government, all OEMs and dealers, as well as supplier partners.

‘S’ for the Sustainability of all actions, the rigour and execution of plans for accelerating progression

‘T’ for the Transformational approach to lead the future, translate the vision into reality.

Collectively, we must work towards building scale to benefit from emerging changes globally; focus on localising design and engineering content, and processes in addition to products and components; respect global safety norms and stricter control on pollution; stimulate demand and support decisions that help the auto sector realise its potential.