Andhra Pradesh CM launches scheme to dig up borewells, offer free motors for small farmers

Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched YSR Jala Kala scheme that will drill borewells in the arid and uplands in the State and will also provide free motors to small and marginal farmers.

Launching the scheme on Monday, Reddy said that through the YSR Jala Kala scheme, borewells will be drilled free of cost for needy farmers and is estimated to bring in 5 lakh acres under cultivation through groundwater irrigation with an expenditure of ₹2,340 crore over four years in all the constituencies.

Though not promised during the 3,648-km padayatra nor mentioned in the manifesto, the government assures that motors will also be provided free of cost to the borewells for small and marginal farmers. This additional cost for the motors would be about ₹1,600 crore. The CM assured that there would be no additional burden to farmers by the new meters.

He told the farmers that the new electricity meters will help bring in transparency in the system and will provide data on consumption and the required load of feeders. The bill for power consumed will be transferred to farmers’ bank accounts and they will pay to Discoms, he said brushing aside negative propaganda of Opposition.

Solar energy project

The State is in the process of setting up a mega 10,000 MW solar energy project which will exclusively provide free power for nine hours every day for the next 30 years.

YSR Jala Kala scheme will be implemented in 144 rural constituencies and 19 semi-urban constituencies by setting up one rig in each constituency. The drilling of borewells will be on the basis of the feasibility report given after the hydro-geological and geo-physical surveys.

He recalled that the free electricity scheme was started by his father, former chief minister YS Rajashekar Reddy, and asserted that the YSRC government is committed to the welfare of farmers.

He stated that the government had already introduced Rythu Bharosa Kendras to facilitate farmers with seeds, fertilizers, and are also being developed as warehouses and crop procurement centers.

The government is also providing ₹13,500 every year for farmers under Rythu Bharosa. The Chief Minister claims that the previous government left a a debt of ₹8,655 crore and paid no attention towards the strengthening of feeders.