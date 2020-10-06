Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan meets PM Modi; discusses key State issues

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence in New Delhi on Tuesday and discussed various issues relating to the State.

During the 50-minute meeting, Reddy is learnt to have discussed some of the pending and irksome State bifurcation related issues, need for additional financial support to take up various pending projects and development works in Andhra Pradesh.

According to government sources, the Chief Minister mentioned about 17 key issues and gave a written representation to the Prime Minister.

After the meeting with the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister participated in the Apex Council Meeting on Krishna, and Godavari water share via a videoconference. The Apex Council meeting was presided over by Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with chief ministers of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana participating.

The Union Jal Shakti Ministry had convened the meeting to resolve some of the inter-state water disputes between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in as per the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh State Re-organisation Act.

During the Delhi visit, the Chief Minister was accompanied by YSR Congress Parliamentary Party leader V Vijaysai Reddy, some MPs and senior officials.

Meanwhile, there is speculation that YSR Congress Party is likely to join the BJP-led NDA government.

Sources indicate that YSRCP may join NDA and possibly get couple of Cabinet births. The move is making a buzz given the backdrop of the NDA ally Shiromani Akali Dal recently quitting the NDA over disagreement with the government after the Farm Bills were passed in the Parliament.