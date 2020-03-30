Andhra Pradesh government to provide food, shelter to migrant workers

Andhra Pradesh government will provide food and shelter to migrant labourer and workers who are stranded in the State and at the border.

The decision to this effect was taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a high-level review meeting held on measures taken to tackle Covid-19.

The officer in charge will monitor the situation at the camps. In the last couple of days, a large number of migrant labours and wokers were held up on the State boarders which have been sealed as part of the lockdown. Camps are being set up and an officer in charge will monitor the situation at the camps.

Measures taken

Reddy also instructed the concerned officials to take adequate measures in medicare, tracking patients and their contacts besides ensuring minium support price to farmers.

As the virus outbreak in urban areas is more due to the higher density of population and more number of foreign returnees, the Chief Minister asked the officials to intensify the measures being taken in urban areas. So far, 16,723 beds have been made available at isolation centers and 5,000 more could be added, according to a release.