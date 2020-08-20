Andhra Pradesh inks pact with Reliance, Allana group for empowering women

Kia Motors to export Made-in-India Sonet to LatAm, Africa, Middle East markets
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
Andhra Pradesh government has signed MoUs with Reliance Retail, Jio and Allana group to collaborate in the YSR Cheyutha, a scheme for empowering women.
The objective of partnerships is to provide more business opportunities for women.
Reliance Retail will help women in running groceries retail shops and train them besides providing them provisions at competitive prices. Jio will provide a platform to connect the customer base with the women entrepreneurs.
Allana group, which has expertise in food processing, will help in the dairy and animal husbandry. The State has already signed MoUs with Amul, HUL, Proctor & Gamble and ITC.
YSR Cheyutha has been taken up to empower women and to provide a stable livelihood for the SC, ST, BC, minorities in the age group of 45 to 60 years.
Under YSR Cheyutha scheme, ₹18,750 would be given per annum for four years aggregating to ₹75,000 benefiting about 23 lakh women and this year ₹4.300 crore was disbursed.
YSR Asara, to be launched next month, will benefit 9 lakh women self-help groups and ₹6,700 crore will be disbursed.
The two schemes will bring self-reliance among the women, and ₹11,000 crore would be spent for their economic empowerment and about one crore women will be benefited, according to a release.
