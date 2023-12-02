With the weathermen raising a flag about the cyclone ‘Michaung’, power utilities in Andhra Pradesh are gearing up to be ready and make arrangements to restore the power supply in case of disruptions.

According to the forecasts, the cyclone may hit the coastal districts on December 4 and 5.

K Vijayanand, Special Chief Secretary (Energy), Government of Andhra Pradesh, held a review meeting with heads of distribution companies (discoms) on preparedness for the cyclone and asked them to be on high alert and take up restoration works in cases of damages to the power infrastructure.

He asked the officials to set up control rooms in the districts prone to the cyclone and directed them to mobilise men and materials and depute them to the potential hotspots.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit