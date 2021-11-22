Andhra Pradesh repeals controversial Capital Acts

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
As it repeals the two controversial Acts that sought to shift the capital of Andhra Pradesh from Amaravati, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has said that it would replace the Acts with a comprehensive decentralisation bill, addressing all the concerns and grievances of a section of the population.
The Assembly has passed the two bills introduced by the State’s Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, which seek to repeal the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act 2020 and AP Capital Regional Development Authority Act.
Earlier in the day, the State government sprang a surprise by informing the Andhra Pradesh High Court that it is going to withdraw the two Acts.
Making a statement in the Assembly after the Minister introduced the two bills, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that his government had favoured the three capitals model to ensure a decentralised development.
Stating that a super capital at one place would hamper development of other regions, he said the creation of basic infrastructure at ₹2 crore an acre would cost about ₹1-lakh crore. “Had the two Acts come into force immediately, they would have created a positive impact,” he said.
When the YSRCP government announced its decision to shift the capital last year, it triggered a huge controversy with hundreds of farmers from the Amaravati capital region protesting against the government’s decision.
The Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act 2020 seeks to make Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Area as the ‘Legislative Capital’; the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Area as the ‘Executive Capital’; and Kurnool Urban Development Area as the ‘Judicial Capital’.
Though it was passed by the Assembly in July 2020, it was stalled in the Legislative Council where the ruling YSRCP didn’t have enough numbers to get it passed. Meanwhile, the move was challenged in the Andhra Pradesh High Court last year.
The Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s decision to shift the capital from Amaravati was based on the recommendations of the GN Rao Committee and Boston Consulting Group.
The Opposition parties have opposed the move and supported the relentless protests by the farmers in the capital region that gave their lands to the State government during the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) region during 2014 and 2019.
The farmers demand that the State government withdraw the decision to shift the capital to Visakhapatnam. The protesting farmers are presently on a padayatra, covering different parts of the State, mobilising support to their demand.
The 45-day ‘Maha Padayatra’ with the tagline – Nyayasthanam (courts) to Devasthanam (temple) – will explain to the people along the route to Tirupati the need to continue Amaravati as the capital of the State.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...