National

Andhra Pradesh reports 8,943 new Covid cases

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 14, 2020 Published on August 14, 2020

Andhra Pradesh has reported 8,943 new Coronavirus cases taking the total number of cases to 2,73,085.

According to a bulletin released on Friday, out of a total sample of 53,026 which have been tested in the last twenty-four hours, 8,943 tested positive. Since Thursday, 97 succumbed to the dreaded virus, and the total toll now stands at 2,475.

With this, there are 89,907 active cases in the state while 1,80,703 have been recovered after treatment.

East Godavari district has the highest number of cases at 38,292, followed by Kurnool with 32,012 cases, as per the bulletin.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 14, 2020
coronavirus
Andhra Pradesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.