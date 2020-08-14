Andhra Pradesh reports 8,943 new Covid cases

Andhra Pradesh has reported 8,943 new Coronavirus cases taking the total number of cases to 2,73,085.

According to a bulletin released on Friday, out of a total sample of 53,026 which have been tested in the last twenty-four hours, 8,943 tested positive. Since Thursday, 97 succumbed to the dreaded virus, and the total toll now stands at 2,475.

With this, there are 89,907 active cases in the state while 1,80,703 have been recovered after treatment.

East Godavari district has the highest number of cases at 38,292, followed by Kurnool with 32,012 cases, as per the bulletin.