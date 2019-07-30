National

Anna canteens in AP on the verge of closure

Ch.R.S Sarma Visakhapatnam | Updated on July 30, 2019 Published on July 30, 2019

Anna canteens, launched earlier this year by the previous Telugu Desam Government a few months before the General and Assembly elections, appear to be on the verge of closure. Most of them are already defunct.

Meals were provided at Rs 5 per plate in these canteens and it was one of the election promises made by the previous TDP Government in its manifesto in 2014, implemented almost at the fag-end of its term, with great publicity.

According to sources, the service provider, Hare Krishna Charitable Foundation, running the Akshaya Patra midday meal scheme to whom the cooking and supply has been outsourced, has been asked to supply the last meal by Wednesday night.

It is said that Hare Krishna Charitable Foundation has already approached the authorities to take a final count of the assets and stock so that they can be handed over on Wednesday.

There is, however, still no clarity on the issue, whether the Government wants to continue the canteens in a different form or whether it is curtains for them.

In the State, there are about 204 canteens in 13 districts, divided into three zones. In Visakhapatnam district there are over 50 canteens, including 25 in the city.

