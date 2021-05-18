AP announces policy to set up oxygen plants

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has unveiled the AP Industrial Gasses and Medical Oxygen Manufacturing Policy 2021-22 with the aim to double oxygen manufacturing capacity to 700 tonnes.
It targets at least 50 oxygen plants in both captive model (in hospitals) and in non-captive model.
The demand for medical oxygen has grown exponentially due to the Covid second wave and is currently at 600-700 tonnes. The State’s capacity is currently at 364 tonnes with the rest of the demand being met through supplies from Odisha, West Bengal and Karnataka.
According to Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy the State has already received interest from some companies such as Nova Air (Sri City), Air Liquid (Kadapa), Praxair (Chittoor), and Inox Air Products (Vijayawada/Guntur) which will augment the oxygen production capabilities.
Further, six sick units have already been identified and refurbished for producing oxygen. There has been a lot of interest from entrepreneurs to setup small and medium scale oxygen plants which can be installed in a span of 3-6 months and the policy has been designed to support entrepreneurs of all scale.
Zeolite molecular sieve is a key component in the oxygen plants and the GoAP is in touch with various suppliers across the globe for importing the material. The policy, which will be effective from April 15, 2021 with a one year validity, will subsidise the capex and extend incentives.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Reduce aerospace imports; build synergy
A global alliance of top multinational companies hopes to fast-track funding in sustainable aviation fuel
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
Companies are investing in remote talent to promote workplace diversity
A toast to a spinner, a number cruncher and a man of his word
Scrolling through Facebook, I notice a friend’s post about the toxicity of small, lighted screens. But I’m ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...