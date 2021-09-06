National

AP appoints former SBI chief Rajnish Kumar as economic advisor

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 06, 2021

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of SBI

Post-retirement, he had taken up several assignments, including non-executive director at HSBC and advisor to Kotak’s Funds.

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Government has inducted Rajnish Kumar, former SBI Chief as an advisor to the Andhra Pradesh Government.

Post his retirement, the ace banker had taken up several assignments, including non-executive director at HSBC and advisor to Kotak’s Funds.

According to sources, the banking expert will serve as an economic advisor to the State Government and facilitate attracting investments into the State.

Andhra Pradesh
