Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has allocated portfolios to his ministerial colleges and , as expected, Jana Sena President K Pawan Kalyan has been made Deputy Chief Minister with key portfolios.

Taking to X, Naidu said, “Congratulations to Pawan Kalyan Garu on becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. I congratulate all my colleagues in the Cabinet on being assigned their portfolios.”

“Together, we have taken a solemn oath to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh and usher in an era of People’s Governance. I’m confident that you shall strive to deliver on our people’s expectations as Ministers,’‘ the Chief Minister added.

List of ministers along with their portfolios

The portfolios of General Administration Department (GAD), Law and Order, Public Enterprises and all other portfolios not allocated to ministers are with the Chief Minister.

Pawan Kalyan’s interests have been recognised in his allocations. As the Deputy Chief Minister, he will look after Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forestry and Science and Technology.

Also read: AP CM vows to prioritise Amaravati and Polavaram project

Nara Lokesh, TDP’s General Secretary and Naidu’s son, obtained Human Resources Development, IT, Electronics & Communication and Rural Development portfolios

In other major allocations, Naidu took seniority into consideration as Payyavula Keshav has been given the key portfolio of finance.

On June 12, Naidu sworn in along with 24 ministers with due representation to his NDA alliance partners of Jana Sena (JS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While three ministers are from JS which has 21 assembly seats, BJP bagged one ministry which has 8 seats in the State Assembly. TDP and YSRCP have 135 and 11 members, respectively.