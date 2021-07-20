AP CM directs officials to be prepared for Covid third wave

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to put in place all measures, including preparedness to ensure adequate availability of oxygen beds to tackle Covid-19 third wave , if any.
Participating in a high-level review meeting held in Amaravati on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said the ongoing work on paediatric superspeciality hospitals in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati should be hastened and steps should be taken to ensure oxygen supplies in primary healthcare centres and community hospitals.
Oxygen plants are being set up in all private hospitals with more than 50 beds in the state. “Covid care equipment should also be installed at all police battalions in the state,'' Reddy said. He also directed the administration to continue night curfew across the state for another one week from today.
Referring to the progress of vaccination, the officials informed that so far, 1,41,42,094 received vaccination in the state. Out of this, a little over one crore had taken a single dose while the remaining had completed both the doses.
The state government had also requested the Centre to allocate about 30 lakh vaccine doses lying unutilised by the private hospitals to the state government to further ramp up public vaccination programme.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
His father taught him to be a good human being first and realise the importance of work. Sabu Jacob opens up ...
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...