AP CM directs officials to be prepared for Covid third wave

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to put in place all measures, including preparedness to ensure adequate availability of oxygen beds to tackle Covid-19 third wave , if any.

Participating in a high-level review meeting held in Amaravati on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said the ongoing work on paediatric superspeciality hospitals in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati should be hastened and steps should be taken to ensure oxygen supplies in primary healthcare centres and community hospitals.

Oxygen plants are being set up in all private hospitals with more than 50 beds in the state. “Covid care equipment should also be installed at all police battalions in the state,'' Reddy said. He also directed the administration to continue night curfew across the state for another one week from today.

Vaccination progress

Referring to the progress of vaccination, the officials informed that so far, 1,41,42,094 received vaccination in the state. Out of this, a little over one crore had taken a single dose while the remaining had completed both the doses.

The state government had also requested the Centre to allocate about 30 lakh vaccine doses lying unutilised by the private hospitals to the state government to further ramp up public vaccination programme.