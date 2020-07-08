AP CM Jagan Mohan releases his father YSR’s biography

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday released the biography of his father and late Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy.

The biography has been penned by YSR’s wife Y S Vijayalakshmi.

The book, ‘Naalo...Naatho’ (With and Within Me: YSR Memoirs) was released on the occasion of the late leader’s 71st birth anniversary, today.

“People knew my father as a great leader, great politician, but in this book my mother has written some facts about the great leader which the outside world doesn’t know,” Reddy said while releasing the book.

The author has portrayed YS Rajasekhar Reddy as “a good father, good husband, and great leader”, recounting her 37-year journey with YSR, said Jagan, while releasing the book.

Rajasekhar Reddy - a senior Congress Party leader and 14th Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh - served as chief minister during 2004-2009 and died in a helicopter crash while going for an official event on September 2, 2009.