AP CM tells officials to complete road repairs before June 2022

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to complete road repairs over 46,000 km in the State by June 2022.

In a review meeting in Amaravati the Chief Minister asked the officials to prepare a list of contractors who had not completed works on time after award of contract and to blacklist them from getting any new work orders.

The works pertaining to tenders which have already been released should be completed on a priority basis and works on repair of roads for a stretch of 8,268-km should commence by end of November, Reddy said. The focus should be on repair of damaged roads and construction of new roads could follow, he added.

The bad condition of roads in the State has become a political issue after Jana Sena Chief Pavan Kalyan launched a series of protests demanding immediate restoration of roads. Other opposition parties including Telugu Desam Party and Bharatiya Janata Party have also been staging agitations on the ‘deplorable’ condition of roads.