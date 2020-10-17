AP CM writes to Amit Shah; seeks immediate release of ₹1,000 cr for flood relief works

Let the village be the forest keeper
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has stated that as per initial estimates, the loss due to recent rains and floods is estimated at ₹4,500 crore and sought an immediate release of ₹1000 crore from the Centre to bring normalcy.
In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the CM explained the impact of recent torrential rains and flood situation in the State and sought immediate financial support.
The Chief Minister stated that farmers and poor families were greatly affected by the incessant rains, which resulted in 14 deaths across the State. He requested the Home Minister to send a Central team to estimate the loss.
As per the initial estimates, the loss is estimated at ₹4,500 crore, and an immediate release of ₹1,000 crore is needed to bring normalcy.
Stating that heavy rains and gales created havoc in the State, the Chief Minister stressed the need for immediate help from the Union Government for taking relief and rehabilitation works.
The Chief Minister explained that due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, the State witnessed torrential rains between October 9- 13, disturbing the normal lives. On October 13, Polavaram of East Godavari district received a maximum rainfall of about 26.5 cm, followed by Katrenikona with 22.8 cm and Tallarevu with 20 cm, Akivedu and Peravalli of West Godavari district received 20.5 cm and 20.4 cm of rainfall.
With the continuous rains, rivulets and streams were flooded, resulting in severe damage to the roads, power supply and infrastructure. The farmers suffered a heavy loss with massive crop damage during the harvesting season, losing all of their income. Besides having continuous rains in the State along with the neighbouring states Maharashtra, Telangana and in upper catchment areas of Krishna basin, major inflows were received at Prakasam Barrage. The State government had taken swift measures by shifting the people from the flood-affected areas to relief camps providing all the necessary help, he stated.
