AP electricity demand plummets to six-year low to 127 million units

My favourite lockdown tech
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
The electricity demand in Andhra Pradesh plummeted to its six-year low at 127 million units (mu) down from 152 mu on Thursday.
The demand went down due to heavy winds and rain experienced across the State on Thursday coupled with the existing lockdown due to coronavirus.
The maximum demand of the State also fell from 8100 MW to 6400 MW. Normally during the summer season, the demand shoots up to 190-200 mu touching a maximum demand of 11,000-12,000 MW. But the demand is hovering around 150-160 mu per day due to the lockdown.
The steep fall in demand was also attributed to breakdown in feeders in Nellore, Kadapa and Machilipatnam.
While the situation posed severe grid stability issues, the State Load Dispatch Centre handled the situation efficiently by backing down all conventional generation sources alongside the renewable sources.
The situation was brought to normalcy and demand started picking up from the early hours of April 10.
The APGenco stations were placed under reserve shutdown to stock coal for the summer season and this shortage is being tied up from exchange at very economical prices ranging from ₹1.95 to ₹2.15 per unit.
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
Europe could see greater consolidation among auto brands, while electric vehicles may take a backseat
Opt for business spin-offs, freeze on investments
Range Rover’s baby crossover now looks and feels like a small Velar, and that is good news for its fans
But normally, after such deep corrections, markets take about 12-18 months on an average, to bottom out, says ...
Amid lockdown, ATMs often run out of cash; problem is deeper in rural pockets
The April futures contract of Zinc mini on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was in a downtrend for nearly ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...