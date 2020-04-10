AP electricity demand plummets to six-year low to 127 million units

The electricity demand in Andhra Pradesh plummeted to its six-year low at 127 million units (mu) down from 152 mu on Thursday.

The demand went down due to heavy winds and rain experienced across the State on Thursday coupled with the existing lockdown due to coronavirus.

The maximum demand of the State also fell from 8100 MW to 6400 MW. Normally during the summer season, the demand shoots up to 190-200 mu touching a maximum demand of 11,000-12,000 MW. But the demand is hovering around 150-160 mu per day due to the lockdown.

The steep fall in demand was also attributed to breakdown in feeders in Nellore, Kadapa and Machilipatnam.

While the situation posed severe grid stability issues, the State Load Dispatch Centre handled the situation efficiently by backing down all conventional generation sources alongside the renewable sources.

The situation was brought to normalcy and demand started picking up from the early hours of April 10.

The APGenco stations were placed under reserve shutdown to stock coal for the summer season and this shortage is being tied up from exchange at very economical prices ranging from ₹1.95 to ₹2.15 per unit.