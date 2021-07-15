AP gives more time to Saint Gobain for commencing production

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
The Andhra Pradesh Industries and Commerce Department has extended the timeline for Saint Gobain India for commencing the commercial production (Phase I) up to June 2022.
It also agreed to extend all concessions to the company and granted permission for changing the name of the company from Saint Gobain India Pvt. Ltd (SGIPL) to Saint Gobain Industries India Pvt. Ltd ( SGIIPL).
In an order issued today, the Industries Department on the request of Saint Gobain India has extended special package of incentives for their proposed facility to manufacture Gypsum Plaster Board, and float glass at Atchutapuram, Visakhapatnam with an investment of ₹2,000 crore, which has the potential to create direct employment to 450 persons and indirect employment to 850 persons in three phases.
The State allotted 180 acres of land at ₹60 lakh per acre in Industrial Park, Atchutapuram, Visakhapatnam.
In view of the Covid pandemic related disruption, the company sought Government permission to complete Phase-1 of Gypsum Plaster Board plant by mid-2022, 3 years from the date of allotment of land for the project, and the State Investment Promotion Board has given time extension for commencing the commercial production, according to a order issued today by R Karikal Valaven, Special Chief Secretary to AP Government.
