AP govt plans to wind down liquor bars by 40 per cent

The Andhra Pradesh Government has decided to bring down the number of bars by 40 per cent from January 1, according to State Excise Minister Narayanaswamy. At present, there are 838 bars in the State.
He said a decision was taken to the effect after a review meeting conducted by the Chief Minister, Y.S Jaganmohan Reddy, on Tuesday. He said the State Government was committed to imposing prohibition in phases. Already, the number of wine shops has been brought down to 3,500 from 4,800 in the State and the Government Andhra Pradesh Beverages Corporation is running the shops strictly in accordance with the laid-down norms.
He said the licences of the existing bars would be cancelled and new licences would be given from January 1, with enhanced licence fees. The lottery system would be adopted to give licences. Strict steps would be taken to prevent smuggling of liquor from neighbouring States and border check-posts would be set up. Steps would also be taken to prevent illicit brewing of country arrack in villages.
He requested the media and also the opposition parties, especially Telugu Desam Party, to co-operate with the State Government in its efforts to bring down liquor consumption gradually. Ultimately, he said, liquor would be available only in five star hotels in the State.
