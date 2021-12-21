AP Govt waives home loans of poor borrowers

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched `Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku', a One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for poor borrowers of home loans.
After formally launching the scheme in Tanuku, the Chief Minister said the State government was waiving off the ₹10,000 crore outstanding housing loans taken by 40 lakh beneficiaries from the AP Housing Board Corporation since 2011. The beneficiaries will be given house documents with clear titles.
The Chief Minister distributed registered documents to 8.26 lakh people who have enrolled for OTS. Similarly, people who have constructed houses in the government allotted lands with their own money and don't have full rights can avail registration by paying just ₹10 and secure their property. For free registrations alone the government was spending ₹6,000 crore, he said.
The entire value of the assets would be around ₹1,58,000 crore, Reddy said adding that the beneficiaries could avail the scheme by paying nominal amounts of ₹10,000 in villages, ₹15,000 in municipalities, and ₹20,000 in municipal corporations. In case the loan amount is less than the stipulated amounts, the beneficiaries can then pay the outstanding loan amount and get complete rights on their property.
The scheme has been extended up to Ugadi (April 2,022), according to a release.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The broader bearish view is intact
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...