AP lines up mega measures as Covid-19 positives surge

A Tourer that can take the smooth with the rough and tumble
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
As Coronavirus positive cases goes up to 143, Andhra Pradesh government is fully geared to face the challenge.
In a sigificant ramp up of the preparedness, the government has readied over 1,000 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds specially earmarked to treat Covid-19 patients in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, Tirupati and other district headquarters.
Special Covid-19 hospitals have been set up in all 13 district headquarters. In addition, nearly 13,000 non-ICU beds have been kept ready across the State.
Special arrangements have been made to keep 20,000 beds ready in all cities and towns in isolation facilities as part of “an integrated Covid-19 control programme,” the Chief Minister’s Office said.
Over 113 are related to those who attended a congregation earlier this month in Nizamuddin in Delhi and their contacts.
The Government is also following ‘Cluster Containment Strategy’ to arrest the spread of the pandemic.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials to ensure adequate supply of personal protection equipment to the medical teams treating the patients as well as other personnel engaged in control and relief measures.
An analsyis of the geographical spread of Coronavirus in the State now shows a difference picture compared to early cases. While Visakhapatnam raised concerns with high number of cases, other districts such as Guntur, Nellore, Prakasam and Kadapa are showing speedy rise.
