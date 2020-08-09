National

AP mishap: Telangana warning to hospitals on fire safety

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 09, 2020 Published on August 09, 2020

Alerted over the fire accident at a hotel that is housing Covid-19 patients in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, the Telangana government has cautioned the hospitals that are housing patients in hotels to ensure all fire safety norms.

G Srinivasara Rao, Director of Public Health (Govt of Telangana), has issued a statement on Sunday, directing the hospitals to take necessary steps and check whether the facilities are fire proof.

He said that some hospitals are utilising hotels to house Covid patients with mild symptoms in some hotels.

“All such hospitals have been asked to follow all fire-safety norms. Any violation of fire safety norms will be viewed seriously,” he said.

According to an estimation there are about 40 hotels and private facilities that are being allowed to keep Covid patients in isolation or quarantine.

