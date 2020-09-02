AP reports 10,392 Covid cases; Govt focuses on lowering mortality rate

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Andhra Pradesh has reported an addition of 10,392 Covid-19 cases in the last 24-hours, taking the total to 4,55,532.
According to a bulletin released on Wednesday, 60,804 samples tested since Tuesday and 10,392 were tested positive.
In the same period 70 patients succumbed to the virus. With this the toal number of deaths reached 4,125.
With an addition of over 10,000 new cases per day for the last six days, the state machinery is focussed on reducing the mortality rate.
According to Medical and Health Department Special Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, the main focus of the State was to further reduce the mortality rate of Covid-19 cases.
The mortality rate in AP was ‘under control’ and a few districts registered fewer deaths than earlier. While Nellore, Chittoor, and Prakasam districts registered an increase in deaths, Anantapur, Guntur, Krishna, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam witnessed a decline, he told newspersons.
Similarly, the number of positive cases increased by 6.26 per cent by registering an additional 8,139 cases. While districts Anantapur, Guntur, Krishna, Kurnool, and Vizianagaram witnessed a steady decline of cases, Nellore, Prakasam, and Srikakulam districts registered an increased number of cases.
In regard to the Sero-Surveillance which was conducted in four districts Anantapur, East Godavari, Krishna, and Nellore, by testing the presence of IgG Antibodies, it was identified that the prevalence of the virus in 16.7 per cent population of Anantapur district; 14.4 per cent in East Godavari; 21.7 per cent in Krishna; and 8.2 per cent in Nellore.
It was also identified that a majority of prevalence was seen in urban areas and equally in non-containment zones. As far as urban prevalence is considered, it was found that Anantapur has 28.8 per cent of sero-prevalence in urban areas, 19.5 per cent in East Godavari, 35.2 per cent in Krishna, and 13.8 per cent in Nellore.
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
The deal with Bharti AXA GI, if comes through, can add value to ICICI Lombard’s business over the long run, ...
The stocks of most Mumbai-based real-estate players, including Sunteck Realty, Oberoi Realty and Godrej ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...