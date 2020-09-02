AP reports 10,392 Covid cases; Govt focuses on lowering mortality rate

Andhra Pradesh has reported an addition of 10,392 Covid-19 cases in the last 24-hours, taking the total to 4,55,532.

According to a bulletin released on Wednesday, 60,804 samples tested since Tuesday and 10,392 were tested positive.

In the same period 70 patients succumbed to the virus. With this the toal number of deaths reached 4,125.

With an addition of over 10,000 new cases per day for the last six days, the state machinery is focussed on reducing the mortality rate.

According to Medical and Health Department Special Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, the main focus of the State was to further reduce the mortality rate of Covid-19 cases.

The mortality rate in AP was ‘under control’ and a few districts registered fewer deaths than earlier. While Nellore, Chittoor, and Prakasam districts registered an increase in deaths, Anantapur, Guntur, Krishna, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam witnessed a decline, he told newspersons.

Similarly, the number of positive cases increased by 6.26 per cent by registering an additional 8,139 cases. While districts Anantapur, Guntur, Krishna, Kurnool, and Vizianagaram witnessed a steady decline of cases, Nellore, Prakasam, and Srikakulam districts registered an increased number of cases.

In regard to the Sero-Surveillance which was conducted in four districts Anantapur, East Godavari, Krishna, and Nellore, by testing the presence of IgG Antibodies, it was identified that the prevalence of the virus in 16.7 per cent population of Anantapur district; 14.4 per cent in East Godavari; 21.7 per cent in Krishna; and 8.2 per cent in Nellore.

It was also identified that a majority of prevalence was seen in urban areas and equally in non-containment zones. As far as urban prevalence is considered, it was found that Anantapur has 28.8 per cent of sero-prevalence in urban areas, 19.5 per cent in East Godavari, 35.2 per cent in Krishna, and 13.8 per cent in Nellore.